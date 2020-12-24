Matthew West Reads COVID Version of “T’was the Night Before Christmas”

Christian music artist Matthew West rewrote the Christmas classic “T’was the Night Before Christmas.”

The new version starts out with “T’was the night before Christmas and all through the place, every smile was hidden by a mask on each face, to see Christmas morning, they could hardly wait, gathered in groups less than eight..”

Via Facebook, West stated, “Gotta say, this book sounds a little different than I remember. I re-wrote this classic tale to reflect on the year we’ve all just endured. May it bring a smile to you and yours this week. A Covid Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”