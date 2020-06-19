math masters video game camp

Looking for a great camp for your kids? Math Masters is hosting video game design camps in July.

General Information:
Two sessions are available –  July 13 and July 20 (both sessions will cover the same thing)
Each session is  9am – 3pm.
Camp is limited to 4-6 kids so that participants can social distance.
Cost: $75 per session

Where: 1661 Mallory Lane, Brentwood

Sign-up:
E-mail mathmasterstn@gmail.com

About Math Masters
Math Masters offers math classes for homeschool students including K-7th grade math, Pre-algebra, Algebra I and Geometry. Math Masters is available for one on one tutoring during and after school hours. Follow Math Masters on Facebook.


Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

