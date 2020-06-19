Looking for a great camp for your kids? Math Masters is hosting video game design camps in July.
General Information:
Two sessions are available – July 13 and July 20 (both sessions will cover the same thing)
Each session is 9am – 3pm.
Camp is limited to 4-6 kids so that participants can social distance.
Cost: $75 per session
Where: 1661 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
Sign-up:
E-mail mathmasterstn@gmail.com
About Math Masters
Math Masters offers math classes for homeschool students including K-7th grade math, Pre-algebra, Algebra I and Geometry. Math Masters is available for one on one tutoring during and after school hours. Follow Math Masters on Facebook.