



Looking for a great camp for your kids? Math Masters is hosting video game design camps in July.

General Information:

Two sessions are available – July 13 and July 20 (both sessions will cover the same thing)

Each session is 9am – 3pm.

Camp is limited to 4-6 kids so that participants can social distance.

Cost: $75 per session

Where: 1661 Mallory Lane, Brentwood

Sign-up:

E-mail mathmasterstn@gmail.com

About Math Masters

Math Masters offers math classes for homeschool students including K-7th grade math, Pre-algebra, Algebra I and Geometry. Math Masters is available for one on one tutoring during and after school hours. Follow Math Masters on Facebook.



