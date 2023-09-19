Masterchef Winner will Open Whitney’s Cookies in Downtown Franklin

Popular gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies will open its first permanent storefront location on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Founded by celebrity chef Whitney Miller, the winner of FOX TV’s MasterChef (Season 1), will be located at 100 4th Avenue North (at Main Street) in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Whitney’s Cookies are also available for online orders with nationwide shipping at www.WhitneysCookies.co.

The Grand Opening event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30th, with meet and greet with Whitney Miller until 2:00 p.m. Open until 10:00 p.m., Whitney’s Cookies will be giving away FREE chocolate chip cookies all day while supplies last, and additional giveaways and prizes, including a year of free cookies to one lucky winner.

In 2010, at just 22 years old, Whitney was declared the winner of the hit reality cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay. It was on this journey that her notoriety for sweets began, as she was quickly deemed the “Pastry Princess” for her proficiency with desserts. Since winning the show, she has traveled the globe, cooking in the world’s most exclusive kitchens and appearing alongside celebrity chefs such as Guy Fieri, Curtis Stone, and Buddy Valastro.

Whitney’s celebrity clientele has included Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tim Tebow, Willie Robertson, Jase & Missy Robertson, Rascal Flatts and many more, and notable names like Jessica Simpson and Reese Witherspoon have become some of Whitney’s Cookies’ best customers.

Whitney is the author of Whitney Miller’s New Southern Table (Thomas Nelson) and Modern Hospitality: Simple Recipes with Southern Charm (Rodale) with a foreword by Gordon Ramsay.

“I am so excited to finally be able to serve Franklin’s residents and visitors my fresh baked cookies at my first cookie shop,” says Miller. “I’ve prayed over a store front location for a long time. The Lord opened a door for a space in downtown Franklin and I couldn’t be more happy. It’s exactly what I’ve always wanted.”

Store hours will be Monday- Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information on Whitney’s Cookies, visit www.WhitneysCookies.co.