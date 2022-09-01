Master Brewer Mat Lumm Brings Passion for Beer to Middle Tennessee With Huckleberry Brewing Company

Huckleberry Brewing Company opened this summer in Cool Springs. For Master Brewer Mat Lumm, this is a dream come true.

Mat Lumm is from Oceanside, California, and made his way to the Volunteer State to share his love of beer and brewing with Middle Tennessee.

Mat’s love of beer stems from working at a brewery in California where he delivered food, bussed tables, and drank good beer. But he found his interest was behind the scenes in the brewing aspect, so he decided to try his own brewing, DIY style. “Brewing my own beer at home with my Dad seemed like a fun and rewarding idea. So, I dove in head first to piece together a homebrew setup and began at-home brewing” he said.

That at-home brewing bubbled up to something much bigger.

Cheers To Following Dreams

In the heart of Cool Springs, now a Master Brewer, Mat Lumm is operating Huckleberry Brewing. Mat is brewing all of Huckleberry’s craft beers on-site and describes his brewing process as “limitless.”

Product availability can vary over the course of the year, but Mat has learned that most people don’t follow rules when it comes to choosing their beer.

“Flavors and seasons do play a factor with brewing, to a degree. You would expect people to drink light fruit-flavored beers in the summer and dark, heavier beers in the colder months. But I have found that this is simply just not true. As a brewer, it’s my job to make quality beers that people want. The only ‘rules’ that exist in brewing craft beer are the ones we choose to limit ourselves with.”

Cool Vibes and Cold Drinks

“We have a rotating lineup of our own beers on tap, other great local Tennessee breweries are featured on our guest taps, and we have a full bar featuring great happy hour specials on beer and cocktails.”

Enhanced with an arcade room as well as games to play at your table, Huckleberry Brewing Company is a family-friendly, fun, and laid-back environment that provides an elevated guest experience.

“You can expect great service from our staff, we have a kitchen ready to serve smash burgers, wings, pizza with dough made from scratch, bar bites, and many more savory plates.” Mat said.

Open Daily

Visit Huckleberry Brewing Monday through Friday 11 am-10 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm-10 pm.

Stop in for Happy Hour Monday through Friday 3 pm-6p, and Saturday and Sunday 2 pm-5 pm for specials on drinks and various bar bites!

Thoroughbred Square

600A Frazier Dr.

Franklin, TN 37067