Massage Studio Squeeze Closes in Brentwood

Squeeze, a massage studio at City Park in Brentwood, has now closed.

There was no notification at the studio that it had closed, but the location has been removed from the Squeeze website. Opening in the fall of 2022, we spoke to a representative from Squeeze, who confirmed the studio closed. The management company at City Park, Boyle, also confirmed the massage studio had closed and no new tenant is currently designated for the space.

It was the only location in Tennessee, with the closest in Huntsville, Alabama. The 2,500-square-foot space held eight massage suites.

Squeeze was a monthly membership massage studio that offered personalization with each massage tailored to the customer’s liking, including pressure, music, lighting, and the ability to tap a “ready button,” letting the therapist know to return in-room to begin the massage.

City Park, located at 7100 Executive Center Drive, is the home to other retailers including 55 South, Blaze Pizza, F45 Training, I Love Juice Bar, Waldo’s Chicken, Just Love Coffee, Tiff’s Treats, and more.

