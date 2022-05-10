Masked Man Spotted Taking Photos of Penthouse from Downtown Franklin Rooftop, Police Investigating

Franklin Police are investigating after a downtown resident reported seeing a masked man (shown in the video below) taking photos of his Second Avenue penthouse home from a nearby rooftop.

The May 4 video below shows the unidentified man, described as a white male with long brown hair, wearing a furry grey cartoon full-face helmet, a white t-shirt, and blue jeans. He was carrying a black backpack with orange or yellow straps. After being discovered, the man fled on a black Honda Rukas moped-style vehicle.

The suspect drove into the parking garage, proceeding past several no trespassing signs before climbing over a fence and onto the roof, where he may have taken several photos before being spotted by the resident.

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

Recognize him?

Call Crime Stoppers:

(615) 794-4000

or click to submit an anonymous eTip