Maryville Rebels Head to The Boro to Face Off With The Pats For a Trip to The State Title Game

We are headed back to Rutherford County for our game of the week, as Maryville travels to take on Oakland. We could all see this matchup coming since the beginning of the season. With these two elite programs on a collision course, all you can do is sit back and watch the show.

Oakland Patriots

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 7

Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (108-7 in seven years at Oakland)

2022 Record: 12-1

District Record: 5-0

2021 Record: 15-0, won state championship

All Time Playoff Record: 66-22

Oakland is a well-coached, well-oiled machine. Coach Creasy said on 102.5 The Game last Friday that this team “doesn’t have a big-name guy,” but this team has still a lot to play for and played for each other and will continue to do so. Tennessee Mr. Football finalist, Kade Hewitt, and a great stable of Runningbacks has this offense humming, while the defense looks solid as ever and both sides of the ball will look to play a complete game in a moment where the lights are the brightest they have been for The Patriots all season.

Maryville Rebels

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 10

Head Coach: Derek Hunt (76-8 in 6th season at Maryville)

2022 Record: 10-3

District Record: 4-1

2021 Record: 13-1, lost to Oakland in the semifinals

All Time Playoff Record: 133-25

The Rebels are a team that gets off to fast starts and then begins to slow down. That is not something they can do against Oakland. Maryville must come out Friday night ready for whatever gets thrown at them and then handle their business by playing a mistake-free football game. Any mistake, big or small, could become the difference against this Oakland team that is just waiting for you to take a misstep and you may never recover if you do.

Final Thoughts

When the two premier programs in Tennessee high school football get together, you know it’s going to be a good one. In their eight previous matchups the series is tied 4-4. In this ninth game someone will not only take the lead but move on to the state title game. Oakland has not given me a reason to pick against them, so I am not going to start. When it comes down to the wire the better coached and disciplined team will always have a shot, so I am taking Oakland 38 Maryville 35.