Marty Stuart to Headline ‘The Love of Dogs’ Concert

PEDIGREE Foundation, a philanthropic organization that helps dogs find their forever homes, will host “The Love of Dogs” Benefit Concert on Wednesday, May 17th at 6:00pm at Marathon Music Works (1402Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203).

The concert event will be hosted by syndicated country radio personality Shawn Parr and will include a cocktail reception, dinner, and exciting live/silent auction that will be followed by a Special Musical Performance by Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives – all to benefit PEDIGREE Foundation and its shelter and rescue grants program.

Marty Stuart is a Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy-winner, and AMA Lifetime Achievement honoree. Stuart will release his new album, Altitude, just two days after the event on May 19th via Snakefarm. This is his first new album in more than six years. Late last year, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives were inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and he celebrated his 50th year in Nashville and 30th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member.

PEDIGREE Foundation’s goal is to support shelter and rescue organizations across the nation that are focused on increasing dog adoption, primarily through fostering, matching, behavior and transport programs, as well as disaster relief to support impacted shelter communities during a natural disaster. “We are thrilled to have Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives join us for our benefit concert celebrating our 15 years of supporting the incredible work of these shelters and rescues across the country,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “This event raises much-needed funds for our annual grant budget and we cannot do it alone. We are thankful to our generous sponsors, donors, and the community for supporting the work we do. We hope they’ll join us on May 17th as well.”

Across the U.S., there are 1.3 million estimated stray dogs, many of which are searching for their forever homes. The foundation is actively working to find a solution to the problem. Through grant programs, donations, and fundraising events like these, the foundation supports organizations that save the lives of dogs that would otherwise be lost. Since its inception in 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has awarded more than 6,100 grants, amounting to $11.7 million to organizations that share the goal of ending pet homelessness and helping dogs find their forever homes. In 2022, PEDIGREE Foundation helped 66,000 dogs through $1 million in grants. The event is sponsored by: Double Wood Farm, Silgan, Transcontinental Holding Corp, Winpak, Tyson Ingredient Solutions Group, ProAmpac, ID Logistics,Atlantic Packaging, Nutra Blend LLC, Tennessee Titans, and Amcor Flexibles.

Limited tickets and ticket packages are on sale now. For more information about the event and tickets, please visit the website.