Martin’s BBQ to Open in New Location This Week

Martin’s BBQ, in Nolensville, is opening in its new location at 7223 Nolensville Road on Wednesday, Oct 21. The new location is across the street from the restaurant’s current location.

In 2017, the Nolensville Planning Commission approved plans for a 6.2-acre site with three buildings. Phase one was Martin’s with 6,484 square feet.

Via Facebook, the restaurant shared the news stating,”Martin’s BBQ Joint will be closing today at 4pm (Sunday, October 18) and will reopen Wednesday, October 21st at 11:00am at our new spot across the street. We look forward to showing y’all the new store! See y’all Wednesday!”

On Monday, Nashville Business Journal announced Martin’s old location will have a new life as it will become a catering spot for the brand and become the latest location for Hugh Baby’s BBQ Joint & Burger Shop, which will open in 2021.