Martin’s Barb-B-Que first opened in Nolensville over 13 years ago. Since that time, Martin’s has expanded to locations in Nashville, Mount Juliet, Spring Hill, Birmingham, Alabama, Charleston, South Carolina, and Louisville, Kentucky.

In 2017, the Nolensville Planning Commission approved plans for a 6.2-acre site with three buildings. Phase one was Martin’s with 6,484 square feet.

With the anticipation of the new location opening, a message was shared in Nolensville 411 from owner Pat Martin from his longtime employee Kelsey Cooper. The message below showed a picture of Martin holding a piece of white paper with the following written on it.

“Hey everyone this is Pat Martin I wanted to clarify things for those of you that would like to know.

I paused construction to change the design and build a larger bar/patio

We have not backed out

We are not bankrupt

We have not been “bought out”

We are opening this summer Lord willing

Nolensville is Martin’s BBQ hometown! We opened 13 years ago in 2006 and set our roots there -> and I’ll make sure our roots stay there! I love this community and I thank you for all your support! – Pat Martin”

Known for his whole hog approach, Pat Martin learned the art and craft of West Tennessee-style smoke and meat 25 years ago in Henderson, Tennessee, before making Nashville his home.