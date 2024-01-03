Martina McBride Set to Perform at Recovery Court Fundraiser in Franklin

The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) is hosting their 2nd annual singer-songwriter night on Wed., Feb. 21, 2024, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Franklin Theatre. The intimate musical experience features Grammy® nominee and multi-platinum artist Martina McBride alongside singer-songwriters The Warren Brothers and Leslie Satcher. Find tickets here.

“I’m so very honored to be taking part in this showcase with my dear friends The Warren Brothers, Leslie Satcher and the hard-working people of the 21st District Recovery Court,” said McBride. “Addiction and substance abuse affects so many people, their families, and their friends. That’s why it’s critical that we support the 21st District Recover Court and their effort to help those suffering from alcohol and substance abuse.”

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Recovery Court to support its 21-year mission to end the cycle of addiction and crime in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.

“Both Brad and I have a passion to help those who are suffering from alcohol and substance abuse,” said Brett Warren, who also serves on Recovery Court’s board of directors. “This fundraiser is one of the ways we are supporting the addiction and recovery community and we look forward to joining Martina and Leslie as we share the inspiration behind some of our songs, while also raising funds to support the current 26 Recovery Court participants as they work hard to regain their lives and become healthy.”

Recovery Court is funded through grants and donations, and receives no taxpayer funding. The singer-songwriter event is one of only two annual fundraisers in 2024. The annual Community Engagement Luncheon will be held Mon., Oct. 28. “Our program is not an easy way out,” said Executive Director Connie Martin. “The court only considers applicants demonstrating a genuine desire to confront their addictions. Those that are accepted undergo rigorous treatment and intensive monitoring as they learn life skills and new habits for successful living. Our model is unique in that it uses a non-adversarial, therapeutic approach to crimes rooted in addiction.”

According to local law enforcement professionals, most crimes committed in our community are drug or alcohol related. Recovery Courts have proven effective in reducing the revolving door of drug and alcohol related crime as well as reducing the cost to taxpayers. The program spends approximately $16,500 per participant annually compared to an estimated $48,800 to incarcerate each offender for a year. For every $1 invested in Recovery Courts, at least $35 in avoided criminal justice costs is saved.

Those who would like to support Recovery Court but cannot attend the event may make an online donation at 21stdc.org.