Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint Announces Thanksgiving Menu

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, known for its authentic whole hog BBQ, is bringing its signature smoked flavors to Thanksgiving tables this holiday season with a complete menu of Thanksgiving meals, sides, and desserts available for pick-up across all locations.

From Monday, November 24 through Sunday, November 30, guests can order from Martin’s Thanksgiving menu featuring smoked turkey and ham, classic Southern sides made from Pat Martin’s favorite family recipes, and homemade desserts. Orders will be available for pick-up during normal business hours of 11 AM to 9 PM, with extended hours on Wednesday, November 25 from 10 AM to 9 PM. The restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Meal Options

Martin’s is offering two convenient meal packages designed for gatherings of all sizes:

The Major Feast ($279.99) serves 12-15 guests and includes a whole smoked turkey or half smoked ham, four half-gallon sides, 20 dinner rolls, choice of pie, BBQ sauce, gravy, and a gallon of iced tea.

The Small Gathering ($159.99) serves 4-6 guests and features 2.5 pounds of sliced smoked turkey or ham, four quart-sized sides, 10 dinner rolls, choice of pie, BBQ sauce, and gravy.

Guests can also create their own custom feast from Martin’s extensive à la carte menu, featuring smoked meats including whole turkey ($99.99), whole beef brisket ($214.99), and full pork shoulder ($149.99), along with seasonal sides like hashbrown casserole, turnip greens, and sweet potato casserole. Dessert options include sweet potato, fudge, and pecan pies, as well as coconut and strawberry cakes.

Easy Home Preparation

All Thanksgiving orders will be intentionally cold upon pick-up and include detailed, easy-to-follow warming instructions. “We believe that heating our Thanksgiving Suppers at home according to our warming instructions ensures you and your loved ones will enjoy the best culinary experience,” the company stated.

Orders are available now through Martin’s website. For those hosting post-Thanksgiving celebrations, orders can be picked up between Friday, November 28 and Sunday, November 30.

About Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint specializes in authentic whole hog BBQ and serves locations in Nashville, Charleston, Birmingham, and Louisville. Founded by pitmaster Pat Martin, the restaurant is known for its traditional Southern barbecue and family recipes passed down through generations.

For more information and to place orders, visit www.martinsbbqjoint.com/thanksgiving.

