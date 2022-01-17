Martin Luther King Jr. Day Morning Forecast 01/17/2022

This morning, the bitter temperatures are still present, but a warm up to almost the 40s will occur heading into the afternoon. Expect some precipitation along the eastern portions of Middle Tennessee.

A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT is in effect due to the conditions of the roadways. As the temperatures dropped last night, expect the roads to be icy. Please be cautious while driving.

Highs for the day will be in the 30s.

Nashville – 39

Clarksville – 38

Murfreesboro – 35

Columbia – 39

Jamestown – 30

