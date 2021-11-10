Martha Stewart Announced as Keynote Speaker at Nashville’s Antiques & Garden Show

The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 11 – 13, 2022 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville. Keynoting the event is entrepreneur, bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning television show host Martha Stewart.

“Following a year of uncertainties, including a cancelled Show in 2021, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to announce our 2022 Show dates and unveil an incredible lineup of designers, horticulturalists and visionaries that will be converging in Nashville this February for a memorable weekend!” said Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville Co-Chair Ashley Smith.

The Show draws more than 15,000 attendees annually to experience its impressive showcase of antiques from more than 150 dealers, world-class landscaped gardens, and opportunities to engage with some of the nation’s top names in design and horticulture through educational lectures, panel discussions and book signings.

Chairs Ashley Smith and Julia Spickard have selected the 2022 Show’s theme to be “Home is where your story begins.” and are thrilled to announce an exceptional lineup of featured speakers and moderators that bridge the entertaining, gardening and design worlds:

Keynote Lecture with Martha Stewart

The Making of a Garden Over 30 Years: A lecture by Bunny Williams

A lecture by Bunny Williams A Conversation with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit: Moderated by Gen Sohr of Pencil & Paper Co.

Moderated by Gen Sohr of Pencil & Paper Co. LexTalk Live with Alexa Hampton: A design panel led by Alexa Hampton with Jenn & Mike Gracie, Christopher Spitzmiller, and Ashley Whittaker

The Show also celebrates the return of Honorary Chair Bunny Williams, a renowned designer, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, for the second year.

“We’re proud to present the amazing talent speaking at the 2022 Show on the common sentiment that home is where your story begins,” said Spickard. “We’re also honored to have Gracie Studios providing the design inspiration for this year’s theme, which has been translated into an exclusive design created just for the Show.”

The 2022 Show also promises three outstanding garden displays presented by accomplished landscape designers that attendees can interactively experience. This year’s garden designers are Anne Daigh and Wade Rick of Daigh Rick, who will present the East Garden with a beautiful garden structure built by one of Nashville’s top builders West Cook Builders, and Joseph Hillenmeyer of Lexington, KY, whose showcase design will feature a spectacular Hartley Botanic Greenhouse in the West Garden. The design for Cheekwood’s botanical Entry Exhibition will again be led by Cheekwood VP of Gardens and Facilities Peter Grimaldi.

The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville recognizes Founding Sponsor TVV Capital. Show proceeds benefit Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, a historic estate that serves Nashville as a public botanical garden, arboretum and art museum, and ECON Charities, which serves charitable organizations to better communities in the Greater Nashville area.

For tickets, schedules and additional information, visit antiquesandgardenshow.com and follow the Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville on Instagram (@antiquesandgardenshow) and Facebook. The Show takes the safety and well-being of its staff, speakers and attendees very seriously and will be following all federal, state and local guidance regarding COVID-19 precautions and protocols.