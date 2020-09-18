A. Marshall Hospitality Offers Catering Promotion

Local restaurant group A. Marshall Hospitality is currently offering events and catering promotions to new and existing clients during September. The special applies to events booked through the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

In-house private dining events will receive 20% off of the food and beverage minimum or room rental fee, while off-site events will receive free delivery for catering orders. Events must be confirmed by Sept. 30, 2020, in order to redeem the promotion, which is valid at any of A. Marshall’s nine locations.

Whether an event calls for down-home comfort food from Puckett’s, elevated American fare from Scout’s Pub and Americana Taphouse or elegant chef creations from Deacon’s New South, the A. Marshall brands offer an array of Southern-inspired menu options.

In addition to private dining and restaurant buyout options, Guitar & Cadillac Hall is the company’s full-service venue located above Puckett’s in Columbia, Tenn. The event space can host groups as small as 50 or as large as 350 and features a rustic open floor plan, a full bar and a stage with a built-in sound system.

“We are excited to announce these specials and look forward to planning top-notch events with our guests,” said Mark Gothard, vice president of business development. “From socially-distanced holiday events and postponed weddings to at-home gatherings, our team will customize an incredible menu and help create a memorable event, no matter the occasion.”

Those interested in taking advantage of the promotion can email [email protected] com or visit A. Marshall’s Catering & Events Page to start planning their event. The A. Marshall family of restaurants is a proud Tennessee Pledge partner and is committed to providing a quality dining experience while prioritizing the health and safety of all guests. Current menus and hours of operation for all locations can be found on the company’s Updates Page.

ABOUT A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY

A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with nine family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle and East Tenn. Its family of restaurants includes Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South, and Scout’s Pub, in addition to Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, visit amarshallhospitality.com.