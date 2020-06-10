



A. Marshall Hospitality, the Franklin-based restaurant group whose portfolio includes six Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant locations and sister concepts Deacon’s New South, Scout’s Pub and Americana Taphouse, has named former COO Claire Crowell as Chief People Officer and former director of operations Lyle Richardson as Chief Operating Officer.

Andy Marshall, owner and CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality, said, “I am proud to make this announcement on behalf of Claire and Lyle. They have shown great talent in their areas of expertise and will serve these positions well.”

Crowell began her career with A. Marshall Hospitality in 2008 as a manager for the Puckett’s brand. In her time with the company, Crowell has assisted in opening eight A. Marshall Hospitality restaurants and held the position of general manager at Puckett’s Nashville prior to being named COO. “We are proud of our progress through Claire’s leadership in the role of COO,” said Marshall. “She has always been a strong advocate for protecting our employee culture and our brands and has a true passion for growing individuals.”

Crowell’s role will oversee all matters pertaining to human resources and will continue to focus efforts on employee development through training opportunities, peer-to-peer groups and retention programs. “I am very honored to move into the CPO position,” stated Crowell. “This position has been discussed for quite some time within our company, and with the current state of our business and constant changes to the economy, Andy [Marshall] felt that now was the time to put a bigger focus on our people and continued growth of our teams.”

After managing restaurant operations for City Tap and Granite City, Richardson joined A. Marshall Hospitality as director of operations in 2019. Richardson has been instrumental in fine-tuning the company’s day-to-day operations while building profitability and efficiency within each restaurant.

“My time at A. Marshall Hospitality has been a great experience and never has a slow moment,” Richardson said. “Although I have only been with the company for just over a year, I have had the opportunity to assist with the opening of Puckett’s Pigeon Forge and the rebranding of Americana Taphouse. I am thankful and excited to move forward with such a wonderful company.”

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to have Lyle on board with us as COO,” Marshall said. “His leadership and management through this pandemic made it clear to me that Lyle deserves a strong voice in preparation for our company’s future.”

Along with these changes to the executive suite, A. Marshall Hospitality is proud to announce general management changes at Puckett’s Franklin and Americana Taphouse. Jami Blainey, previously the general manager of Americana Taphouse in downtown Franklin, has assumed the position of general manager at Puckett’s Franklin. Jordy Sadler, former front of house manager at Deacon’s New South in downtown Nashville, has been promoted to general manager of Americana Taphouse.

ABOUT A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY

A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with 9 family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle and East Tennessee. Its family of restaurants include Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, in addition to Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, go to amarshallhospitality.com



