A. Marshall Hospitality Names Marketing Director

By
Press Release
-

A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), parent company of restaurants including Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, has named Ashleigh Ford as Marketing Director. In her role, Ford will oversee marketing efforts and events across all AMH concepts. 

Ashleigh
photo from A Marshall Hospitality

“With an impressive background in strategic consumer-facing marketing, Ashleigh’s creativity and leadership skills will allow her to market our brands clearly, consistently and with customers always at the forefront,” said Claire Crowell, AMH Chief People Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome Ashleigh to the team.” 

Ford joins AMH from her former positions as vice president of marketing and product brand manager with ORCA Coolers, LLC, in Nashville. She holds a Bachelor of Science in public relations with a minor in business administration from the University of Tennessee. 

“As a long-time Tennessee resident, I’ve grown to know and love the AMH brands, from the southern charm of Puckett’s to the sophistication of Deacon’s,” said Ford. “I look forward to taking the locally loved brands and helping grow them into nationally recognized establishments that are the first places people want to stop when visiting Tennessee.”  

For information and updates on events and promotions, visit amarshallhospitality.com and follow the family of brands on social media @PuckettsGrocery, @ScoutsPub, @DeaconsNewSouth and @AmericanaTapTN. 

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here