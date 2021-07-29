A. Marshall Hospitality Names Marketing Director

A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), parent company of restaurants including Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, has named Ashleigh Ford as Marketing Director. In her role, Ford will oversee marketing efforts and events across all AMH concepts.

“With an impressive background in strategic consumer-facing marketing, Ashleigh’s creativity and leadership skills will allow her to market our brands clearly, consistently and with customers always at the forefront,” said Claire Crowell, AMH Chief People Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome Ashleigh to the team.”

Ford joins AMH from her former positions as vice president of marketing and product brand manager with ORCA Coolers, LLC, in Nashville. She holds a Bachelor of Science in public relations with a minor in business administration from the University of Tennessee.

“As a long-time Tennessee resident, I’ve grown to know and love the AMH brands, from the southern charm of Puckett’s to the sophistication of Deacon’s,” said Ford. “I look forward to taking the locally loved brands and helping grow them into nationally recognized establishments that are the first places people want to stop when visiting Tennessee.”

For information and updates on events and promotions, visit amarshallhospitality.com and follow the family of brands on social media @PuckettsGrocery, @ScoutsPub, @DeaconsNewSouth and @AmericanaTapTN.