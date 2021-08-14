Mark Your Calendars for WCS College Fair

The Williamson County Schools College Fair is returning to the Ag Expo Center Tuesday, September 14.

From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., students will be able to explore colleges and universities from around the country. Doors will open to the public promptly at 5:30 p.m.

“This is a great way for students and parents to speak with multiple college options in one convenient location,” said WCS Secondary Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “We will have many schools represented, and this is a resource you don’t want to miss.”

More information about the event and schools in attendance will be communicated as the fair approaches. The Ag Expo Park is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.