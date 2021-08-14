Mark Your Calendars for WCS College Fair

The Williamson County Schools College Fair is returning to the Ag Expo Center Tuesday, September 14.
From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., students will be able to explore colleges and universities from around the country. Doors will open to the public promptly at 5:30 p.m.
“This is a great way for students and parents to speak with multiple college options in one convenient location,” said WCS Secondary Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “We will have many schools represented, and this is a resource you don’t want to miss.”
More information about the event and schools in attendance will be communicated as the fair approaches. The Ag Expo Park is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.