Mark Your Calendars for WCS Accessibility Services College Night

WCS Student Support Services (SSS) wants to help students with higher needs continue their education.

The department will host two informational sessions in October for families who want to learn more about inclusive higher education programs and traditional colleges and universities. These sessions will be offered virtually through Zoom.

The first event will take place Wednesday, October 27 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Speakers will focus on exploring higher education and post-secondary programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The October 28 session will run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a goal of helping degree-seeking students and their families discover what accommodations may be available after high school.

Zoom links for each session and a schedule of participants will be communicated at a later date. For more information, contact WCS SSS High School Specialist Stacey Robertson.