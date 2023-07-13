Mark Your Calendars for Fairview Comic-Con

Fairview Arts Council has teamed up with the City of Fairview plus special guest Smokey’s Collectibles and Toys to bring Fairview Comic-Con next month.

It’s happening on Saturday, August 26th at Bowie Nature Park outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If the forecast calls for rain, the event will be rescheduled to Saturday, September 9th.

Comic-Con is a themed event centered around comic book, TV, film, & pop culture with free admission to the public. This event will have local vendors, food trucks & booths, cosplay contests, photo opportunities, and more!

Fairview Arts Council is currently seeking out interesting people to feature on a panel of guests & speakers!

If you are interested in volunteering, being a vendor, or participating in the panel, please reach out to JessSimpers@gmail.com for more information.

For Vendor Application, click here.