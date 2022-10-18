Mark Your Calendar – Pilgrimage Music Festival 2023 Dates Announced

Less than a month after wrapping its seventh festival in Franklin, The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has announced dates for its 2023 festival.

The two-day music and arts festival will be back at Franklin’s Harlinsdale Farm on September 23 and 24, 2023. Be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for more exciting announcements!

Pilgrimage Festival has been held at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road across from The Factory at Franklin, for the past seven years.

The 2022 festival took place on September 24-25 and featured headliners of Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers and more.

In addition to music, the festival is known for offering an array of food, a beer hall where you can take a break from the music to watch your favorite football team, and the Americana Triangle to learn about the music from here to Muscle Shoals. It’s a family-friendly festival as kids under the age of 10 are given free admission with an accompanying ticket, they even have their own stage for entertainment called the Lil Pilgrim.

Past performers have included Justin Timberlake, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Band, Foo Fighters, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder, Hall & Oates, and more over several stages throughout the two-day event.