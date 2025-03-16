Mark Your Calendar for the Plant and Seed Swap in Brentwood

Bring any seeds, seedlings, bulbs, or plants that you would like to donate to the Plant and Seed Swap on Friday, March 28, 2025 from 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library (8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027).

Please label the items with as much information as you know (Name, Scientific Name, Color, etc.).

This is a free swap.

Everyone is welcome, even if you don’t have plants to swap.

You may drop off your items beginning at 10:00 am. and the swap will begin promptly at noon!

The Library adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act that assures equal access to all library facilities, activities, and programs. For reasonable and timely accommodations, refer HERE and contact the program organizer. Any ADA accommodations necessary for a program attendee will require at least one week of prior notice before the program or event.

