Mark Your Calendar for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Williamson County residents and residents of neighboring counties are invited to dispose of

their household hazardous waste in a safe way at the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, which will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Williamson County Administrative Complex parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Event sponsors Keep Williamson Beautiful, Williamson County Solid Waste Department and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recommend you begin preparing for this event today by looking around in your closets, basement, garage, cabinets, and outbuildings for disposable, hazardous items. Examples of items that will be accepted include paint thinners, automotive fluids, pesticides and herbicides, oven cleaners and drain cleaners, swimming pool chemicals, roofing tar, aerosols, and driveway sealant. Store all hazardous materials in closed containers and line your trunk with plastic or newspaper to protect yourself and your belongings when transporting items to the event.

BOPAE items such as batteries, oil, oil-based paint, antifreeze, and electronics will not be

accepted during the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event; however, the City of Franklin Sanitation and Environmental Services Department will be collecting BOPAE items on Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 417 Century Court in Franklin, TN at the year-round BOPAE collection site. The BOPAE collection is for Williamson County residents’ use only and is typically open Monday – Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon.

Latex or water-based paints are not hazardous; these paints can be dried out at home and

disposed of in your regular garbage once dry. Williamson County residents may take cans of wet latex or water-based paint year-round to the landfill convenience center located at 5750 Pinewood Road, Franklin during the center’s regular business hours. Proof of residency is required for county convenience center use.

No explosives and ammunition, medical and infectious wastes (except needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers), or radioactive materials such as smoke detectors will be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event.

Very Small Quantity Generators waste, which is waste from non-household sources including small businesses, schools, churches, veterinary clinics, auto body repair shops, foreclosure company clean-outs, and print shops, is acceptable by appointment only. Call 615-643-3170 or email Clean Harbors Environmental Services at [email protected] to request a price quote and schedule an appointment if you intend to bring waste from a non-household source.

The Williamson County Administrative Complex is located at 1320 West Main St. No collection will be accepted after 1 p.m., so please plan accordingly.

For more information about the event, including a complete list of what will and will not be

accepted as household hazardous waste, please visit www.williamsonrecycles.org or call the Williamson County Solid Waste Department at (615) 790-0742.