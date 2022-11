The 4040 Presents…The Grateful Bluegrass Band Christmas Concert on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7 pm at Franklin Christian Church (4040 Clovercroft Road Franklin, TN 37067).

The bluegrass band is a local band that is led by Dr. Daniel McGinley. Come and join us for a night of great music.

Click HERE for more information.

