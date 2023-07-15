Mark Your Calendar for Nolensville’s First Cornhole Tournament This July

Join your friends and neighbors on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2 pm for an afternoon of fun and competition at Nolensville’s first cornhole tournament presented by the Nolensville Historical Society and local State Farm agent, Derek Simmons.

Enter your team in the recreational division if you are beginner players to win a small cash prize and a trophy. Or join the competitive division for experienced players with a chance to win a large cash prize. The top three teams in each division will share cash prizes totaling $1,000.00.

This event is open to all. Just download the free Scoreholio app, search for Nolensville, and sign up in the division of your choice.

First to enter pays $50 fee and second to register joins the team. The tournament will be held in the gymnasium of the historic old Nolensville School.

Click HERE to register and for more information.

