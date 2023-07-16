Mark Your Calendar for Nature Fest at Bowie Nature Park this September

Make plans to come out to Nature Fest on Saturday, September 23rd from 9 am – 4 pm. Nature Fest is a free family friendly event at Bowie Nature Park (7211 Bowie Lake Rd, Fairview, TN 37062).

Bring the whole family and enjoy music, history of the park, kid’s activities, arts and crafts vendors, plein air art brought to you by Fairview Arts Council, inflatables, food and more!

For more information on being a vendor please email Richard Ross at rross@fairview-tn.org.

Click HERE for more information.

For more local events like Nature Fest visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/