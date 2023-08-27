Mark Your Calendar for Franklin’s Biggest Fall Event – Pumpkinfest

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.
On Saturday, October 28th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm. Pumpkinfest is one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, attracting 112,000 attendees to the free event last year.
Prepare your costume for the costume contest, which is open to the whole family, including your furry family members.
Other activities to expect.
- 150+ Arts and crafts vendors
- 30+ Food vendors and street food vendors
- Live entertainment with Main Stage sponsored by School of Rock, and an Acoustic Stage
- Kids Zone that features carnival activities, inflatable games, and more!
- Costume contests for pets and families sponsored by Jackson
- Whiskey Lounge by Leiper’s Fork Distillery & Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus
- Downtown Franklin Rotary Chili Cookoff
Franklin Theatre Football End Zone sponsored by Mercer Advisors
- Autumn Alley will have:
Old fashioned games
Guess the weight of the “Great Pumpkin”
Extreme pumpkin carving
- Photo opportunities around the square
Leading up to the event, we will be your guide to Franklin’s PumpkinFest, breaking down everything to do at the festival and throughout downtown Franklin, so keep checking our site for PumpkinFest news!