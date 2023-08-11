Mark Your Calendar for BrightStone’s 2023 Bowlability

It’s time for BrightStone’s 2023 Bowlability! It is two nights of bowling fun for a great cause on Monday, August 14th, and Tuesday, 15th, 2023, from 5-7 pm or 7:30-9:30 pm each night at the Franklin Family Entertainment Center (1200 Lakeview Dr, Franklin, TN 37067).

Bowlability is a great way to have fun while supporting a critical and often overlooked community.

Now in its 15th year, the event has raised over $1 million to help support BrightStone’s programs and provide more purposeful lives for adults with intellectual and developmental challenges.

Can’t make it to the event? No worries! Support the student team HERE.

Bowlability is a peer-to-peer fundraising event where everyone who attends creates a personal fundraising page and shares the BrightStone mission with as many people as possible. As you already know, BrightStone students LOVE to bowl but most do not have the ability to create their own fundraising pages.

To encourage their participation in the same way as everyone else, a “BrightStone Student Fundraising Page” has been created that they will share. Their collective goal is $10,000 or $250 per student.

Support the BrightStone students AND give them a jumpstart on reaching this goal!

BrightStone’s mission is to provide a comprehensive work, social support, and residential community for adults with special needs, expanding their potential and helping them develop mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually.

For more information and to register click HERE.

Another way to help is to visit BrightStone’s Virtual Auction taking place from August 10 @ noon – August 16 @ noon

Log on to the 2023 virtual auction HERE.

Set up your account to get reminders and get ready to bid. No payment information is required – only name and email address. Over 75 items to bid on, including getaways, entertainment passes, restaurant and service gift cards, home decor, handmade BrightStone products, and more.

100% of proceeds benefit BrightStone’s work to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain purpose through comprehensive educational programming, vocational training, life and social skills, and more.

