Mark Your Calendar for a Screening of ‘Mission Joy: Finding Happiness in Troubled Times’ at East Brentwood Presbyterian Church

East Brentwood Presbyterian Church invites the community to a screening of “Mission Joy: Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” on Sunday evening, March 26 at EBPC, located at 9000 Concord Road, Brentwood, Tennessee (Corner of Wilson Pike and Concord Road).

The event will launch a series of documentary screenings and discussions as part of EBPC’s mission to be a campus for community connections and honest dialogue.

Doors will open at 6:15 PM, and the film (Rated TV-PG) will begin at 6:30 PM. At the conclusion of the 94-minute film, there will be what promises to be a lively and meaningful guided audience conversation.

The event dovetails on last fall’s well-attended worship service and courageous discussion led by Rev. Edwin Arrison, a high-ranking representative from the Tutu Foundation and close personal friend of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Refreshments and childcare will be offered. For childcare reservations, please email drenton@ebpctn.org by March 23.

The 2021 documentary is based on “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Tenzin Gyatso, His Holiness The Dalai Lama, and Archbishop Tutu published in 2016 by Cornerstone Publishers. It chronicles the unlikely friendship of two powerful figures in recent world history who individually faced tremendous odds, including oppression, exile and cancer, and who managed to not only bond through laughter, but find a way to teach the world about seeking joy in the “face of all of life’s challenges from the extraordinary to the mundane.”

More info on the film can be found HERE.

“As part of this event and In the spirit of the film’s message to spread joy and hope in the world, especially to the marginalized outsiders, EBPC will be collecting gently worn long-sleeved shirts and refillable water bottles for participants in the Tennessee Migrant Education Program,” said Barb Hall, EBPC Community Outreach Coordinator and accomplished documentary filmmaker (“Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl” and “When Patsy Cline Was Crazy”).

Contact Information: Barb Hall / barbara@thentertainment.com / 615.491.5983

For more local events like Mission Joy: Finding Happiness in Troubled Times visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/