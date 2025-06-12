Marina Announces Princess of Power Headline Tour Stop in Nashville

Following the release of her critically acclaimed sixth studio album, PRINCESS OF POWER, and a whirlwind weekend of back-to-back electrifying performances at WorldPride and Governors Ball festivals, internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist MARINA returns with the announcement her fans have been waiting for.

MARINA will kick off her PRINCESS OF POWER headline tour on Saturday, September 6 in Seattle. The 21-city tour will hit major cities, including Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City (playing the iconic Radio City Music Hall), Nashville on October 1st at The Pinnacle. Special guests, Coco & Clair Clair and Mallrat are confirmed to join MARINA on select dates.

The official Artist Pre-Sale kicks off Wednesday, June 11 at 10am local time, followed by the General On-Sale this Friday, June 13 at 10am local time. For a list of all tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.marinaofficial.co.uk/tour.

