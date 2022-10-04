Marcy Jo’s Muletown in Columbia Closes

The Marcy Jo’s Muletown location in downtown Columbia announced it has closed. Marcy Jo’s Muletown was located at 105 East 6th Street, Columbia

In a social media post, they explained the lease is expiring on their building and they made the decision to not renew.

“Owning a small business is hard, very hard. And it needs to make sense emotionally, physically and financially. We have struggled behind the scenes in the past year…between rising food costs, staffing struggles, and more, the stress on our family is too much. As you know, we’ve had to shut down several times over the past year. Our lease downtown is expiring, and after much thought, we have decided not to renew. This is the hardest thing ever, and we’ll cry, but we are closing our doors effective immediately,” they shared.

Marcy Jo’s Muletown opened in 2019 with Rory Feek’s sister, Candy overseeing the restaurant. At one point, the restaurant offered a songwriter’s night along with a gift shop of Rory Feek music and books.

You can still grab a famous cinnamon roll and Coca-Cola cake at one of their other locations.

Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse 931-380-0968 4205 Hwy 431 Columbia Tn 38401