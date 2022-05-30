Marcus Ericsson Captures the 106th Edition of the Indy 500

from Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

This past Sunday, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES completed the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

RAPID RACE RECAP – Marcus Ericsson, the winner of last season’s inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, held off Pato O’Ward after a late red flag Sunday to capture the 106th edition of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ericsson had a comfortable lead over O’Ward with seven laps remaining, but the caution came out on Lap 195 of 200 for a single-car accident by Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Jimmie Johnson. In an effort to finish the race under green, INDYCAR red-flagged (race stoppage) the field for accident clean-up and set up a three-lap shootout between Ericsson, the Arrow McLaren SP duo of O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and Ericsson’s teammate, Tony Kanaan. On the restart, O’Ward and Rosenqvist teamed up and attempted to take Ericsson on the inside, but he thwarted their attempt. Ericsson held O’Ward at bay until a caution came out on the final lap for an incident with Sage Karam to allow the Swede to secure his third career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory. It was the fifth Indy 500 crown for Chip Ganassi Racing and first since 2012. O’Ward finished second, Kanaan third, Rosenqvist fourth and Alexander Rossi was fifth. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and Alex Palou dominated the race – combining to lead 142 laps – but lost their opportunity for victory due to separate pit lane penalties. Dixon, the polesitter, led 95 laps but finished 21st. Palou, who started second, led 47 laps and rebounded to finish ninth.

HOW THEY STAND – 1. Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 226; 2. Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, 213; Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 212.

HOMETOWN HERO – Nashville’s Josef Newgarden, the two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion who drives the No. 2 Chevrolet for Team Penske, started 14th, completed all 200 laps and finished 13th. He is fifth in the championship standings with 174 points.

NOTEWORTHY – Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Jimmie Johnson, in his second season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, finished 28th in his Indianapolis 500 debut. Johnson, who competed only in temporary street circuit and permanent road course events last season, completed 193 of 200 laps before his single-car incident ended his day. He did lead two laps. … Marcus Ericsson became the second Swedish driver to win the Indy 500 in the event’s 106-year history. The other was Kenny Brack in 1999.

UP NEXT – Sunday, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit, Mich., temporary street circuit, 2 p.m. CT, TV: USA Network.

NASHVILLE COUNTDOWN – There are seven races until the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: Detroit (June 5), Road America (June 12), Mid-Ohio (July 3), Toronto (July 17), Iowa doubleheader (July 23-24), and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (July 30).

BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX NEWS: Paretta Autosport will be a new addition to the second annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. The first woman-owned, women-driven, women-forward team in NTT INDYCAR SERIES history announced a partial three-race schedule that consists of Road America, Mid-Ohio and then Nashville. The organization made its debut in the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The driver of the No. 16 Paretta Autosport Chevrolet will be Simona De Silvestro. … Superstar Tim McGraw was announced Thursday as the headliner for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s three-night concert series during race weekend. McGraw will perform Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8:30 p.m. at the race’s ZYN Main Stage on the Nissan Stadium campus.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will visit Nashville Aug. 5-7 for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 17-race season. The three-day festival of racing and music also will include Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks and Vintage Indy. The musical entertainment is highlighted by nightly on-site concerts featuring prominent artists led by Tim McGraw on Saturday, Aug. 6. For ticket and event information, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.