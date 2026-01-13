Marco’s Pizza Starts 2026 with Healthier Menu Options

Marco’s Pizza is helping customers maintain their New Year’s resolutions by offering customizable menu choices and everyday value pricing that makes eating healthier and saving money more achievable. The fast-growing pizza chain addresses the challenge of keeping resolutions through flexible options that deliver both quality and affordability.

Top 2026 New Year’s Resolutions Focus on Health and Financial Goals

According to recent YouGov polling, eating healthier (22%) and saving more money (21%) rank among the top New Year’s resolutions for 2026. Many consumers struggle to maintain goals that feel restrictive or unrealistic. Marco’s Pizza responds to this challenge by providing menu options that allow customers to enjoy pizza while working toward their health and budget objectives without feeling limited.

Cauliflower Crust Provides Low-Calorie Alternative for Health-Conscious Customers

Marco’s Pizza offers a nationwide cauliflower crust option for guests seeking lighter menu choices. Made with real cauliflower, the gluten-friendly crust contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Each slice contains just 160 calories with reduced carbohydrates and sodium compared to traditional pizza crust. Customers can customize their cauliflower crust pizza with Marco’s fresh three cheese blend and the Italian founder’s original sauce.

New Everyday Value Pricing Makes Pizza More Affordable for Budget-Conscious Families

Marco’s Pizza introduces two permanent value offerings designed to provide consistent, dependable pricing options. Medium 1-Topping Pizzas are available for $8.99 each, while Large Pepperoni Magnifico Pizzas are priced at $12.99 each. These everyday pricing options help families and budget-conscious consumers manage household expenses while enjoying quality pizza made with premium ingredients.

How to Order From Marco’s Pizza

Customers can find their nearest Marco’s Pizza location and place orders through www.marcos.com or by downloading the mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Marco’s Pizza

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email