Marco’s Pizza Launches New NY Style Pizza Nationwide

Marco’s Pizza has officially added a New York-style pie to its menu, and it’s available right now for a limited time. The new NY Style Pizza starts at $13.99 for an extra-large and is available at participating locations nationwide through marcos.com or the Marco’s app. More Eat & Drink News

What Makes Marco’s NY Style Pizza Different?

This isn’t just a regular pizza with a new label. Marco’s culinary team spent serious time developing this one — conducting more than 50 rounds of testing and taking a private tour of New York City pizzerias hosted by pizza expert Scott Wiener of Scott’s Pizza Tours. The goal was to nail the authentic New York experience, and by all accounts, they did.

What’s on the NY Style Pizza?

The pizza is a 16-inch extra-large pie cut into six oversized, foldable slices — the kind you’d fold in half on a paper plate. Here’s what goes into it:

Fresh, in-store dough stretched extra thin daily

Crushed tomatoes (packaged hours after picking) in place of Marco’s traditional sauce

Large-diameter deli-style pepperoni

A blend of cheese

Marco’s signature garlic sauce crust

A sprinkle of parmesan to finish

How Much Does Marco’s NY Style Pizza Cost?

The NY Style Pizza starts at $13.99 for an X-Large. Pricing may vary by location.

Where Can You Order Marco’s NY Style Pizza?

The pizza is available for a limited time at participating Marco’s locations nationwide. You can order online at marcos.com or through the Marco’s mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

Source: Marco’s Pizza