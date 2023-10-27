Marco’s Pizza Introduces the NEW Pizzoli

October 24, 2023 – Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, is expanding its menu offerings with the launch of its NEW Pizzoli – a fully loaded handheld featuring savory high-quality meats and four melty cheeses rolled up in the brand’s fresh house-made dough and baked to golden perfection. The crispy, craveable creation is finished with garlic sauce and romesan seasoning and paired with a side of dipping sauce.

Inspired by both pizza and stromboli, Marco’s innovative Pizzoli delivers a new way to experience the bold flavors of Marco’s whether paired with pizza or enjoyed as an on-the-go option for lunch or late-night.

Marco’s new Pizzoli is available in four varieties – Pepperoni, Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni & Sausage, and Chicken Bacon Ranch – each packed with flavor and cheesy goodness that is sure to satisfy every craving. Just like all pizzas from Marco’s, the new Pizzoli is made-to-order, delivering the hand-crafted taste and quality consumers deserve.

Guests can enjoy the NEW Pizzoli at an introductory price of just $5.99* for a limited time only at participating Marco’s locations.

With the launch of its new Pizzoli, Marco’s Pizza is marking National Pizza Month with not just one – but two new product innovations – to create even more mouthwatering moments for consumers.

Earlier this month, Marco’s Pizza launched the Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza in collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey. The new limited-time offering delivers a must-try flavor combination of savory and sweet heat with a decadent drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey on Marco’s Pepperoni Magnifico, featuring both classic and crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni®, three signature cheeses, our original sauce, fresh dough made in-house daily and sprinkled with romesan seasoning.

The new Hot Honey Magnifico is available now at Marco’s Pizza locations nationwide for a sweet price of just $10.99* for a large pizza, available for a limited time. Customers can also add a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey to any Marco’s pie or order a dipping cup as a side item for extra drizzle or dunking, at an additional charge.

For more information about Marco’s Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Prnewswire.com

