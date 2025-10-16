Marco’s Pizza Celebrates National Pizza Month with Unlimited $6.99 Medium 1-Topping Pizzas

Oct. 6, 2025 – Marco’s Pizza , one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, celebrates National Pizza Month with a deal designed for those who appreciate high-quality, great tasting pizza. For a limited time, customers can enjoy unlimited medium 1-topping pizzas for just $6.99 each with code MED699*.

Available for carryout or delivery at participating locations nationwide, this special offer makes it easy to enjoy Marco’s fresh, melty, golden pizza any night of the week. Marco’s signature medium pizzas are made with dough prepared fresh daily, savory original sauce, and the brand’s three fresh signature blend of cheeses – topped with your choice of a favorite topping.

From weeknight dinners to game-day gatherings, Marco’s delivers value, quality, and flavor.

