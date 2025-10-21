Marco’s Pizza Brings the Heat with Fiery Flavors Pizzas and Breads

Oct. 21, 2025 – Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, announced today the return of its Fiery Flavors pizzas and breads – back by popular demand and available nationwide for a limited time.

Once again, only at Marco’s, fans can spice up their favorite menu items with this unique Carolina Reaper cheese blend. This spicy cheese takes center stage with its craveable, bold flavors and just the right kick of heat added to limited-time offerings including Fiery Pepperoni Pizza, Fiery Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza, Fiery CheezyBread and Inferno CheezyBread. The new Carolina Reaper cheese blend can also be added as a topping to any pizza or pizza bowl, letting customers add spice to their personal favorites.

At the heart of the Fiery Flavors experience is Marco’s NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend, infused with Carolina Reaper, habanero and jalapeño peppers. Consumers can enjoy the fiery kick across four limited-time favorites:

Fiery Pepperoni Pizza – Featuring crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni ® and NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend on house-made dough with original sauce and signature three cheeses – fresh and never frozen. Finished with a garlic sauce crust.

– Featuring crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni and NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend on house-made dough with original sauce and signature three cheeses – fresh and never frozen. Finished with a garlic sauce crust. Fiery Old World Sausage & Peppers Pizza – Loaded with bold Old World Sausage, fresh sliced red onions and green peppers, and the NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend, layered over original sauce and three fresh signature cheeses. Finished with a garlic sauce crust.

– Loaded with bold Old World Sausage, fresh sliced red onions and green peppers, and the NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend, layered over original sauce and three fresh signature cheeses. Finished with a garlic sauce crust. Fiery CheezyBread – Marco’s signature CheezyBread topped with NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend.

– Marco’s signature CheezyBread topped with NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend. Inferno CheezyBread – Made with an extra portion of our NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend and topped with jalapeños for an extra kick.

– Made with an extra portion of our NEW Carolina Reaper cheese blend and topped with jalapeños for an extra kick. Side of Jalapeno Ranch – Both breads are served with a side of Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce for a little more kick.

Consumers can heat up mealtimes with spicy savings and try Marco’s new Fiery Pepperoni Pizza starting at $10.99 or Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizza starting at $12.99*. The $5 Fiery CheezyBread and $6 Inferno CheezyBread will be available for purchase on the Marco’s More Menu**. All menu items are available now for a limited time only. Prices and participation may vary.

The popularity of spicy toppings and spicy food options continue to gain traction across U.S. menus. According to a 2024 Mintel Survey***, about 33% of consumers express interest in spicy menu items, with this interest being particularly strong among younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials, who are eager to explore bold and unfamiliar flavors like ghost pepper and furikake.

Marco’s Fiery Flavors menu builds on the success of this summer’s addition of the Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza and Hot Honey topping, both of which have since earned a permanent spot on the Marco’s menu. While Hot Honey is here to stay, the Fiery Flavors lineup is available for a limited time only – giving pizza lovers the chance to savor even more heat-packed creations before they’re gone. Together, these offerings underscore Marco’s commitment to innovation with high quality, craveable flavors that excite loyal fans and spark new passion for the brand.

For more information about this offer, Marco’s Pizza, and where to find your nearest location, visit www.marcos.com or download the Marco’s app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Source: PRNewswire

