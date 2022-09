Marching bands from around the county took the field on September 10 for the annual WCS Band Exhibition. Hundreds of spectators were in attendance to cheer on these talented students as they performed portions of their halftime or competition shows. Photo galleries are available on WCS.

Take a look at the photo galleries below to see each school’s band in action. The night’s full program will be available on the WC-TV YouTube channel in the upcoming days.

