“March for Trump” Bus is Headed to Franklin

On Friday, December 4th the “March for Trump” bus will make a stop in Franklin.

As part of a cross-country tour, the bus will make an appearance at 408 Church Street in downtown Franklin (corner parking lot of Generations Church.)

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 pm with a lineup of speakers that includes the following:

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow

Vernon Jones, Georgia State Rep.

Amy Kremer, Chairman of Women for America First

Kylie Jane Kremer, Executive Director, Women for America First

Dustin Stockton, Tyrant’s Curse

Pastor Kent Christmas, Regeneration Nashville

Cheryl Brown, Chairman Williamson County Republican Party

Cecelia DeSonia, President Moms For Tennessee

Tina Marie Griffin, Counter Culture Mom

The bus tour will end in Washington, DC on December 12 and was organized by Women for America First, a non-profit organization. The group’s mission statement is three-fold; support the America First agenda, elect new leaders and drain the swamp, and exercise the power of women’s vote.

For the latest updates on the event, visit their Facebook page.