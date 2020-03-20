Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore along with Franklin Tomorrow leadership announced that March 20 is officially Franklin Tomorrow Day.

In a proclamation made for Friday, March 20, 2020, Mayor Moore presented the proclamation to Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate and Franklin Tomorrow Board President Allena Bell and declared this day, March 20, Franklin Tomorrow Day.

“During the past 20 years, Franklin Tomorrow’s work has had a positive impact on the City of Franklin and its residents through its work to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin,” said Mayor Ken Moore.

Franklin Tomorrow was founded in early 2000 by a small group of business and civic leaders who recognized something needed to be done to ensure Franklin’s future would be as rich – in meaning and spirit, as well as in buildings and businesses – as its past. Franklin’s essential attributes, those qualities that were at the heart of its attraction, would need to be ensured through a broad-based strategic effort, the founders thought.

Since its founding, Franklin Tomorrow has worked to create an environment that promotes community involvement with events, educational programs, and community forums. Strong collaborations have been formed between the City of Franklin, the local Chamber of Commerce, Franklin Special School District, other nonprofits, but most importantly with and among the people who live, work and play in Franklin. A culture has been created in Franklin to engage the community on a broad array of important topics in a way that keeps the community connected

“We are so honored that the City of Franklin is recognizing Franklin Tomorrow’s 20th year by declaring March 20 Franklin Tomorrow Day,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said. “Franklin Tomorrow continues to work hard to make sure we are creating an environment in Franklin that allows its citizens to be engaged and collaborative all while enhancing the City of Franklin to make it a better place in the future. I appreciate Mayor Moore on his decision to declare this day Franklin Tomorrow Day and look forward to what the future holds for Franklin and Franklin Tomorrow.”

A special event planned for March 20, with founder Julian Bibb and other members of the original Board and Steering Committee, had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A celebration with the community is being planned for July 30 at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

“It is such great news that the City of Franklin has officially declared March 20 as Franklin Tomorrow Day,” Franklin Tomorrow Board President Allena Bell said. “Franklin Tomorrow has been a part of this community for 20 years and we are so grateful to be able to work with the City of Franklin to honor that.”

Franklin Tomorrow’s charter was signed and filed with the State of Tennessee on March 20, 2000, and over the last 20 years, the organization has played an essential role in working to make Franklin a great place to live, work and play. Franklin Tomorrow continues to work to create initiatives and provide programming that enhance Franklin and make it a great place to live, work and raise a family.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.