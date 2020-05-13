



Maple Street Biscuit Company has officially opened in Brentwood at 203 Franklin Road (in the former Holler & Dash location).

The biscuit restaurant opened on Tuesday, May 12.

Via Facebook, the restaurant shared, “Brentwood, we’re open and ready to serve you from 7-2! We’re so excited to be a part of the Brentwood community, so come in and enjoy a made-from-scratch biscuit sandwich, fresh-squeezed OJ, or some of our fresh Maple Tap coffee (roasted by our very own roaster and ground in-house!)”

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 7 am -2 pm, Saturday 7 am -3 pm, and Sunday 8 am -2 pm. They are operating at 50% capacity inside the restaurant and on their patio with the option of takeout/curbside pick up available.

At the end of 2019, Cracker Barrel acquired Maple Street Biscuit Company founded by Scott Moore and Gus Evans in Jacksonville, FL in 2012. Cracker Barrel has been in the process of converting its Holler & Dash Biscuit House units into Maple Street Biscuit Company locations. Scott Moore will remain CEO of Maple Street Biscuit Company and will report directly to Sandra B. Cochran, President and CEO of Cracker Barrel.

For the latest news, follow Maple Street Biscuit Company on Facebook.



