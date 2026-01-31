Maple Street Biscuit Company Launches $2 Tendy Tuesday

Maple Street Biscuit Company is offering hand-breaded chicken tenders at a discounted price throughout February 2026. Every Tuesday this month, customers can purchase two hand-breaded chicken tenders for $2 at all locations.

What Is Tendy Tuesday at Maple Street Biscuit Company

Every Tuesday in February 2026, Maple Street Biscuit Company locations will sell two hand-breaded chicken tenders for $2. The promotion applies to dine-in orders only.

Tendy Tuesday Deal Restrictions and Availability

Each person is limited to six tenders per visit, allowing customers to purchase up to three orders of the two-piece deal. The promotion is available for dine-in service only and cannot be ordered for takeout or delivery. All Maple Street Biscuit Company locations will participate in Tendy Tuesday throughout February 2026.

Where to Find Maple Street Biscuit Company Locations

Maple Street Biscuit Company operates multiple locations across the United States, with restaurants primarily in the Southeast. Customers can visit their nearest location on any Tuesday in February 2026 to take advantage of the offer.

For more information about Maple Street Biscuit Company locations and menu offerings, visit the Maple Street Biscuit Company website.

