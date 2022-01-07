MAPCO Holds National Hiring Event Saturday

MAPCO guarantees interview for career seekers who stop by their nearest store on Saturday, January 8th

MAPCO, the convenience store chain with nearly 340 stores throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., will be hosting a National Hiring Day event across all locations on Saturday, January 8th. The event, designed to provide career-building opportunities for local workers, will offer all interested applicants guaranteed on-site interviews with a store manager when they stop by their nearest location.

“When I started my MAPCO journey back in 2005 as a store manager, I had no idea I was embarking on a journey that would lead me to becoming a Vice President,” said Andrew Heck, VP of Operations at MAPCO, who has spent 16 years with the brand moving up in his career while also pursuing his education. “We welcome the next generation of team members into a culture that puts them first, and are thrilled to offer countless resources toward real career advancement opportunities.”

An equal opportunity employer, MAPCO offers all full and part-time workers unmatched benefits and the flexibility to choose when and where they work, as well as how and when they get paid. Potential applicants can contact or visit their nearest MAPCO for detailed times that local interviews will be conducted on Saturday, January 8th.

Supported by professional development opportunities, clear career paths, and a priority to promote from within, MAPCO provides its employees with the ideal toolbox for a dynamic, meaningful career path. The brand offers a variety of career paths in retail management, finance and accounting, IT, HR, Marketing, Maintenance, Transportation and Logistics, both in stores and at its Store Support Center in Franklin, TN. To learn more on available positions, visit: https://www.mapcorewards.com/careers.

As MAPCO locations continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, all stores employ frequent disinfecting processes, reinforce the use of MAPCO’s touchless payment and self-checkout offerings, encourage social distancing and offer free gloves at the fuel pumps.

About MAPCO

The MAPCO team of more than 3,200 dedicated employees with a strong commitment to customer service delivers Convenience You Can TRUST® at nearly 340 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Customers can refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.