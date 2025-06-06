Summer is heating up and so is the menu at Dutch Bros®! Mangonada is back at Dutch Bros for its much anticipated return this season! This fan-favorite drink was a summer sensation last year (for a good reason!), so we had to bring it back. Below are the two star-studded flavors that you know and love:

Mangonada Rebel

Fueling any and all summer adventures the Mangonada Rebel features mangonada, our exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink topped with strawberry fruit and a hint of TAJIN®. Try it Iced or Blended!

Mangonada Lemonade

Referred to as one of the GOATs, the Mangonada Lemonade is made with mangonada, lemonade complete with strawberry fruit and a hint of TAJIN®. Enjoy this Iced or Blended!

Find the nearest Dutch Bros on our location page or the DB app !

Source: Dutch Bros

