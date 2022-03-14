Mandy Moore, Jimmie Allen, Layla Tucker & More Make Our List of New Music for You This Week: March 14, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Breland – “Praise the Lord”
BRELAND released his new track “Praise The Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett).” He debuted the track on the ACM Awards stage, his first time to perform at the award show and it’s one catchy song that will have you playing it on repeat.
Take a listen here.
2Mandy Moore – “In Real Life”
“This is Us” actor just released a new single “In Real Life” a full-length album will release in May. Moore will be on tour this summer with a stop at the Ryman on June 25.
Take a listen here.
3Nedy – “Made to Be”
Rising Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter NEDY adds her signature flair to her latest single with the release of “Made To Be.” Taking a stand against the trauma of bullying, NEDY created the Friends Forever Club, an anti-bullying non-profit, playing hand in hand with the concept of the single to combat childhood bullying.
Take a listen here.
4Clayton Anderson – “Show Me Your Fish”
Clayton Anderson just released “Show Me Your Fish” with the music video debuting on CMT. The song was named by “Hook and Barrel Magazine” the fishing song of the year.
Take a listen here.
5Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”
Co-written by Allen, Cameron Bedell, Rian Ball & Tate Howell, “Down Home” takes shape as a letter to his late father James – who passed away in 2019 – and showcases their special, enduring connection. A well-known family man, Allen continues to cite his father as one of the most important people and a guiding force in his own life and roles as husband, father, and son.
6Layla Tucker- “Misery and Gin”
Tucker released her cover of Merle Haggard’s classic ballad, “Misery and Gin.” Produced by country music veteran Keith Thomas, “Misery and Gin” showcases the rising 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s exquisite vocal ability and remarkable interpretation skills. As the daughter of legendary country music icon Tanya Tucker and renowned songwriter Jerry Lasseter, Layla’s connection to Merle Haggard is a deeply personal one. The country music giant was a close family friend who inspired Layla to work hard, find her voice, and blaze her own musical trail.
Take a listen here.
7Parmalee, Brooke Eden, Blanco – “Just the Way”
Making their ACM Awards performance debut,artists Parmalee and Blanco Brown performed their multinational No. 1 smash hit “Just the Way” with labelmate Brooke Eden on the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7. Following the show, Amazon Music released the studio version of the exclusive collaboration; fans can hear “Just The Way (featuring Brooke Eden)”
Take a listen here.
8William Beckmann – “Danced All Night Long”
William Beckmann shares the bilingual country love song “Danced All Night Long,” off his forthcoming album Faded Memories (out April 29). Raised on classic country as well as the mariachi and Norteño sounds of northern Mexico, Beckmann sings with a timeless baritone as he switches between Spanish and English lyrics.
Take a listen here.
9The Americans – “Stand True”
The Americans announced Stand True — the band’s forthcoming 11-song, sophomore studio LP — will be released on Friday, May 6 via Loose Music.
Take a listen here.
10Greg Pratt – “It Don’t Last Long”
Greg Pratt releases his new single “It Don’t Last Long,” available now on all streaming platforms. The single was written by John Cirillo and Jan Essenburg and produced by Jase Williams of PGMG Nashville.
Pratt hopes the single will impact fans the same way it did for him, setting the tone for his upcoming EP due out in late 2022. He knew he wanted to record the song the minute he heard it. After two challenging years due to the pandemic, “It Don’t Last Long” is a great reminder to live each day to the fullest.
Take a listen here.