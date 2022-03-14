Mandy Moore, Jimmie Allen, Layla Tucker & More Make Our List of New Music for You This Week: March 14, 2022

10 Greg Pratt – “It Don’t Last Long”

Greg Pratt releases his new single “It Don’t Last Long,” available now on all streaming platforms. The single was written by John Cirillo and Jan Essenburg and produced by Jase Williams of PGMG Nashville.

Pratt hopes the single will impact fans the same way it did for him, setting the tone for his upcoming EP due out in late 2022. He knew he wanted to record the song the minute he heard it. After two challenging years due to the pandemic, “It Don’t Last Long” is a great reminder to live each day to the fullest.

Take a listen here.