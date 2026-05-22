Man Wanted in $7K Baseball Glove Theft at MTSU

The MTSU Police Department is asking for your help with identifying a persons of interest.

Early morning on May 12, individuals unlawfully entered the Baseball Clubhouse on the campus of MTSU and stole items worth over $7,000, including several high-end baseball gloves.

If you know who the individuals are or have information about the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP). If your information leads to an arrest you will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. All tipsters who contact Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.

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If you wish to speak directly with a detective about this case please contact Det. Lt. Kim Rednour at 615-494-8872, or by email at kimberly.rednour@mtsu.edu. People with information who contact Det. Lt. Rednour directly will not be eligible for the reward.