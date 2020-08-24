Man Wanted for Questioning in August 13 Murder of Robert Coughlin

Evan Smith-Erving is wanted for questioning in the August 13 murder of Franklin High School Grad Robert Coughlin, 23, inside a home where he rented an apartment in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue.

Smith-Erving, 23, is the registered owner of a silver Mercedes-Benz C320 bearing Tennessee tag 2U97Y6 that left the immediate area at the time of the fatal shooting. East Precinct detectives have been working to locate the Mercedes and Smith-Erving for several days.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith-Erving or his vehicle (surveillance photos attached) is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.