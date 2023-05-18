Man Wanted for Aggravated Assaults, Kidnapping Captured in Maury County

UPDATE 2:00 PM: Kenneth Vaughn Sims has been arrested.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department are looking for Kenneth Vaughn Sims in connection with multiple aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

He was last seen driving a stolen, champagne colored 2017 Ford F150 displaying a tag of 712 BDTH.

He is described as a 6’2″ white male weighing 250 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Mr. Sims is known to be armed with a handgun which has been used in the commission of these crimes.

If you see Mr. Sims or the truck pictured above, you are asked to not approach him and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information regarding the possible whereabouts of Kenneth Sims is asked to contact Detective Matthew McDonald with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at (931)375-8654 or by email at mmcdonald@maurycounty-tn.gov.

