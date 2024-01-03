Man Uses Fake ID to Steal Money from Another Person’s Account

January 3, 2024 – Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a bank fraud suspect.

2023004171 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

The man allegedly used a fake ID to withdraw thousands from a customer account at Cadence Bank at 914 Murfreesboro Road on December 14th.

There is a cash reward for anyone who can help put a name to this face.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

Source: Franklin Police

