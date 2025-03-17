Man Suspected of Unlawful Photography at Franklin Target

March 17, 2025 – Police in Franklin are searching for a man who allegedly used his phone to take photos of a minor at a local Target.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, March 13 at the store on Galleria Blvd. store. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, and her mother, noticed the man squatting down with his phone pointed upward toward the victim, tapping the screen to take photos.

Police have identified the suspect as a black male with a long black and grey beard. While visiting the store, he was wearing a navy t-shirt, grey pants, and a red bandana. He was seen leaving in a dark grey or blue SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: Franklin Police

